Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report $96.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.90 million and the highest is $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

