Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.
NYSE:BERY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
