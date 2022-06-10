Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

