Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to post $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

BCYC stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.