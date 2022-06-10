Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

BIG stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $303,911 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

