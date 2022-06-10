Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

