Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 65.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

