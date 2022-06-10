Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $408.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $355.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.95. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 82.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,955,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

