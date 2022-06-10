Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will report $8.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.11 million to $8.90 million. Biodesix reported sales of $11.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year sales of $38.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $38.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.27 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biodesix by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

