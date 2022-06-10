Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.