Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Down 85.6% in May

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIOTW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,044. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

