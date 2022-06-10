Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0078493.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.29.

BIREF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

