Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

