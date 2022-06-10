Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Black Mountain Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.01.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

