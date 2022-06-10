BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
BB stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.40.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
