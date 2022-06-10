Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 38,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

