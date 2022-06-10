Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,918. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.