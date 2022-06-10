Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,918. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
