Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 53,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,161. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

