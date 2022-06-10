Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 53,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

