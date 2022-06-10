Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 119,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,909. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

