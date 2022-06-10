Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

BGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. 119,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

