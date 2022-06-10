Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.55.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

BX stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 619,650 shares worth $35,399,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

