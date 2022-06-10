Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BXSL stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

