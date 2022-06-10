Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 2,080,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.80. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

