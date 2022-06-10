Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLPG stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 8,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
