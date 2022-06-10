Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.29% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock worth $597,712. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

