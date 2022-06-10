Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BBSRF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.