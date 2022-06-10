Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BBSRF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.