BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.62.

NTR traded down C$2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$110.73. 573,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,526. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$71.40 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

