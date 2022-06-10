BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 699.0% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.