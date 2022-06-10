Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,360.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,771.30.

Booking stock traded down $67.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,277.84. 371,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,940. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,202.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,276.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

