Bradesco Corretora Initiates Coverage on Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

VTRU stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vitru comprises approximately 0.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.40% of Vitru as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

