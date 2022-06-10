Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

