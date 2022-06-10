BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 595.4% in May

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 595.4% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRBL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 9,142,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,023,932. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

