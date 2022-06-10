BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 3,446,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.