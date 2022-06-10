BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,968,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,509,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.