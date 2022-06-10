British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.70).

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 70.50 ($0.88) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,496 ($43.81). 4,503,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,376 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Insiders have purchased 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

