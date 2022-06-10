British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.70).

Shares of BATS stock traded down GBX 70.50 ($0.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,496 ($43.81). The company had a trading volume of 4,503,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,376 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,132.28. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28).

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

