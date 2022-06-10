British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).
LON BATS opened at GBX 3,471 ($43.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,382.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,138.64. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The company has a market capitalization of £78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Further Reading
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.