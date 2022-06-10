British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,471 ($43.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,382.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,138.64. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The company has a market capitalization of £78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). In the last quarter, insiders bought 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

