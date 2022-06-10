Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

