Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to announce $22.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.97 billion and the highest is $22.19 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $15.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $87.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.18 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.35 billion to $91.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE ET opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

