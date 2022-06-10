Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.80 million and the highest is $135.89 million. Galapagos posted sales of $184.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $492.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.75 million to $579.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.92 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $622.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Galapagos by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 44.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $81.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

