Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.68. International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.
In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE INSW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 450,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,827. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.
About International Seaways (Get Rating)
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.