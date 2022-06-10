Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of MTZ opened at $85.19 on Friday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

