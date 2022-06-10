Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $280.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.21 million and the lowest is $279.57 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

