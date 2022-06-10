Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $280.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.21 million and the lowest is $279.57 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.