Brokerages Anticipate Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) posted earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $15.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

The company has a market cap of $532.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

