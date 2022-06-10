Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). POINT Biopharma Global posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,690,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,998. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.38.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

