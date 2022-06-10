Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $147.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.12 million and the lowest is $146.96 million. SFL posted sales of $116.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $590.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.73 million to $591.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $591.54 million, with estimates ranging from $587.25 million to $595.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. SFL’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.