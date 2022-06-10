Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will report $111.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $51.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $382.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TNK opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

