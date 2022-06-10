Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 133,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,637,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 724.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.