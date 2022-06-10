Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 133,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,637,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 724.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

