Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 195,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $327,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,255,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,049 shares of company stock worth $3,289,354. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

