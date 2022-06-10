Brokerages Expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Post -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.84). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18).
NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $33.41.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
